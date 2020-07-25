Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 49,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

