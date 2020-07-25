Lincoln Capital Corp Makes New $358,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $521,859,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

