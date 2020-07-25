Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $250,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,348,000. AXA lifted its stake in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 57.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 23.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $29.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

