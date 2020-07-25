Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 420.50 ($5.17) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 393.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 371.49. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.58 ($5.75).

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 4.38 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of £448.64 ($552.10), for a total transaction of £2,243,200 ($2,760,521.78).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

