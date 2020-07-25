Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

NYSE:HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.97. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $267.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.