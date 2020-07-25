Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 63,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

