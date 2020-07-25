LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

LGIH stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,942,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,150,000 after acquiring an additional 131,652 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,278,000 after acquiring an additional 438,258 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 73,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 702,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,104 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

