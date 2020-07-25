Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $66,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,058,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS opened at $91.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

