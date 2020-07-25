Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH) Trading Up 5.4%

Legend Biotech Corporation (NYSE:GTH) was up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.29, approximately 137,519 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 687,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTH shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Legend Biotech (NYSE:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

