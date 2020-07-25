Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Downgraded by TheStreet

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 21.36%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,319 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $113,589.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 102,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

