L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX opened at $171.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.