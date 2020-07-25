Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Sells $458,120.00 in Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $458,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KR stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 281,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 191,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Kroger by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 19,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 223,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

