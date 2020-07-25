Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Cut to “Sell” at Guggenheim

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 164,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.