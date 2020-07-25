Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Knight Equity boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $4,606,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,781.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,426.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,725 shares of company stock worth $16,811,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

