Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 100,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $4,606,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,781.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:KNX opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after buying an additional 5,934,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,880,000 after buying an additional 131,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.
