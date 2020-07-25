Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 100,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $4,606,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,781.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KNX opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after buying an additional 5,934,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,880,000 after buying an additional 131,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

