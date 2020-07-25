KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.