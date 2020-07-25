KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

