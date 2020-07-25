Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$11.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.57.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$250,204.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$406,799.36. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total transaction of C$163,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,020.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $773,046.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

