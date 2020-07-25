Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Juniper Networks worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after buying an additional 5,099,406 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 584.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 2,639,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $59,132,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $23,033,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 954,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

NYSE JNPR opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

