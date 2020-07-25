JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGSOY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SGS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.62. SGS has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

