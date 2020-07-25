JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

