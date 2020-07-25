JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Brightworth

Brightworth increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

