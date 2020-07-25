JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

