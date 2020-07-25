JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

