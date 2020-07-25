JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $84,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

