JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.7% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $7,726,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

