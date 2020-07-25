JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,726,000. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $301.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

