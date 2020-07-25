JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $240.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD opened at $228.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.