JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $240.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.
LAD opened at $228.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $231.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
