JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Price Target to GBX 330

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of EVR stock opened at GBX 305.20 ($3.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 302.73. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684.20 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.