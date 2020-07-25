JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Price Target to GBX 330

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of EVR stock opened at GBX 305.20 ($3.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 302.73. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684.20 ($8.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.69.
EVRAZ Company Profile
