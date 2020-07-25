John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

JBSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

