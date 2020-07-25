John A. Cosentino, Jr. Purchases 62,500 Shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. Flux Power Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

