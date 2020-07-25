Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TERUMO CORP/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

TRUMY stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.22.

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TERUMO CORP/ADR had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

TERUMO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

