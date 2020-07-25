Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$65.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.14.

Shares of TRP opened at C$60.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.48. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0456344 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

