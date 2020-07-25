Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $626.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nordic American Tanker has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.33 million. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

