Jean-Sébastien Jacques Sells 5 Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,806 ($59.14), for a total transaction of £240.30 ($295.72).

Jean-Sébastien Jacques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Jean-Sébastien Jacques acquired 1 shares of Rio Tinto stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,909 ($60.41) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,909 ($60.41).

On Monday, June 1st, Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of Rio Tinto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($53.80), for a total transaction of £582,525.28 ($716,865.96).

RIO opened at GBX 4,816 ($59.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. Rio Tinto plc has a one year low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,605.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,118.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.69) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,700 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.68) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,525.33 ($55.69).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

