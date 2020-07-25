Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average of $118.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24.
In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.