Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average of $118.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

