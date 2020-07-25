Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.