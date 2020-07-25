Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,365 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Novartis by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 209.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after buying an additional 1,035,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novartis by 157.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,146,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,565,000 after buying an additional 701,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,588,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $194.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

