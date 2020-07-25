Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 82,644 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,644 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $259,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $379,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26.

