Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 64,246 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TLT opened at $169.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.10. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $130.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.