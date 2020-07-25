Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 595,788 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,774,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,668,000 after purchasing an additional 192,536 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,254,789.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,803,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,890,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,756 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,495,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $51.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

