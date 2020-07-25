Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 54,069 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $29,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

