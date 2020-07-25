Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 48,266 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $30,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IVE opened at $112.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

