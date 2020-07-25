Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 42,364 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,364 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $28,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $215.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $222.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

