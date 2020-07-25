Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 111,814 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,814 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $28,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.