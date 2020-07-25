Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,088 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

