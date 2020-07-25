Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,207 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $85,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

