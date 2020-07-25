Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,406 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $107,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in AT&T by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 121,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 498,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE:T opened at $29.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.