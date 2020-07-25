Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,796 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $22,503,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $21,677,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT opened at $256.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.88. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 56.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

