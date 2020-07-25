Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 34,825 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

MO stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

